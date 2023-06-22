They debuted in 1968 and for many of us, they were a huge part of growing up. Hot Wheels were one of our favorite toys and even though we probably couldn't afford to ever own these cars, everyone could have a fantastic custom car, even if it was only 2 inches long lol. According to Chevrolet, "Hot Wheels® might be the best-selling toy brand of all time, with a total production of more than 6 billion cars since the brand's founding in 1968."

I think my Corvette "Hot Wheels" were some of my favorites, especially after Mark Hamill's 1978 film "Corvette Summer". Still want that classic 1963 Corvette to this day lol.

So what could be more fun than a television series that captures the fun of the Hot Wheels world? Well NBC has a new series "HOT WHEELS: ULTIMATE CHALLENGE" and you can see those childhood dreams come true with real life-size vehicles coming to life with a bit of "Hot Wheels" magic.



In the first episode of the "Hot Wheel's Ultimate Challenge," a local Jersey Shore man came out as the winner and it's very exciting for residents in Ocean County who know him. "Jerzey Jim" Farrell was the winner and his classic 1969 Dodge Charger came to life.

In a recent article by Jersey Shore Online, they highlighted Jerzey Jim's experience on the NBC show and shared background on his love for cars and his family memories with classic cars. "Forked River’s very own “Jerzey Jim” Farrell has conquered the race of a lifetime by winning the first episode of NBC’s “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.” With an impressive legacy spanning over four decades, Farrell’s passion and expertise earned him a golden opportunity on the brand-new series."

Congratulations Jerzey Jim! Way to go and thanks for the memories :)

