Top 10 South Jersey Breweries According to Untapped

There are a ton of breweries in the Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland County area, one might ask: Which one should I visit, which one is the best?

To help South Jersey beer drinkers, I went and did the heavy lifting of finding out which breweries ranked the best with other local beer drinkers, by using the popular beer-drinking app Untappd for New Jersey brewery ratings within 40 miles of our 97.3 ESPN studios in Northfield.

Get our free mobile app

After the numbers were crunched, the top brewery in the area was The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City, which had an overall score of 4.14 of five stars. I have heard a lot of great things about The Seed: A Living Beer Project, but have yet to make it there, it is certainly on my list of things to do this fall.

Three Cape May County entries came in next, coming in at No. 2 on the app was Gusto Brewing Company in North Cape May which had a score of 3.94. At No. 3 was Ludlam Island Brewery in Ocean View, which had a score score of 3.86. Coming in at No. 4 on the list was Slack Tide Brewing Company, which is located in Clermont, with a score of 3.82.

I have been to both Ludlam and Slack Tide and enjoyed both of them, I had a Water Guns and Rainbows when I visited Ludlam. Over at Slack Tide, I have had a few of their beers, including Angry Osprey, Counter Current, The Ridge and Sand Spike.

Out in Millville was Brewery No. 5 on the list, Glasstown Brewing Company, with a score of 3.80. I have tried the 609 IPA and the Lunch Pale Ale from Glasstown.

The next three spots on the list were all located in Hammonton, Three 3's Brewing Co. (3.79), Chimney Rustic Ales (3.78), and Vinyl Brewing (3.77).

I have enjoyed a few beers from Three 3's, including Juicy Shenanigans, 3Sum Imperial IPA, and Escape from Reality. I have not been able to get to Chimney or Vinyl, but I definitely plan on making my way out there soon.

No. 9 on the list was Cape May Brewing Co. with a score of 3.74. Somers Point Brewing Company (3.73), and Anglesea Aleworks (3.73) in Wildwood rounded out the Top 10.

Cape May has a few beers I have tried, Snag & Drop, Cape May IPA, and Coastal Evacuation. At Somers Point (SoPo), I'm a big fan of their Flake News beer, but I have not tried anything from Anglesea Aleworks yet, but have heard good things.

There were a few breweries from outside of the 40-mile radius that we used for this article.

Farm Truck Brewing in Medford, Neck of the Woods Brewing Company in Pitman, Brotherton Brewing Company in Atco, Axe & Arrow Brewing in Glassboro, Whims Brewing in Waterford, Bonesaw Brewing Co. in Glassboro, Backward Flag Brewing Co. in Forked River and Core3 Brewery in Clayton all landed in the Top 10 but were outside of the Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland County border.

11 Craft Breweries to Try at the Jersey Shore!