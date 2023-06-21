Pickleball has become a popular activity in Sea Isle City over the last decade with multiple courts being built around the island and now a former Eagles player is raising money with a Pickleball Tournament.

The Make The World Better Pickleball Tournament this Saturday in Sea Isle City is being hosted by former Eagles Linebacker Connor Barwin to raise money for his foundation of the same name. The Pickleball Tournament will be hosted at the Pickleball Courts on 42nd Place in the Fish Alley section on the bay from 12 PM to 3 PM with an after-party to be hosted at The Ludlam Bar and Grill located at the corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue from 3 PM to 530 PM.

Barwin's charity is called Make The World Better (MTWB) which he founded during his first year in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform in 2013. The organization raises money for redevelopment projects that engage the people of a community to be involved in all phases of projects that better that community as a whole. Examples of the development projects that MTWB has been involved with include community garden plots, painted murals, and media labs.

Barwin has spent the last few years working in the Philadelphia Eagles organization with his current title being Director of Player Development.

If you want to enter your pickleball team, the entry cost is $250 for your team to play while the after-party at the Ludlam Bar and Grill is $30. All proceeds from Saturday's Tournament will go to support the MTWB mission of revitalizing public spaces.