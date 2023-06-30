Former Eagles Pro Bowler headlines Sea Isle City, NJ Fundraiser

Another former Eagles Pro Bowler will be in Sea Isle City in July to help raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.

On Thursday, July 6th, will be the second annual “Give a Shuck to End Alzheimers” event hosted at The Ludlam Bar and Grill located on the corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. The event's special guest will be former Eagles Pro Bowl Tackle Jon Runyan, who will be delivering freshly shucked oysters to the tables of event attendees. For Runyan, who played nine of his 14 seasons in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association is personal because he and his wife, Loretta, lost grandparents to this horrible disease.

The “Give a Shuck to End Alzheimers” fundraiser will be from 5-8pm featuring a new sponsor for this year's event: Sea Isle Spike Iced Tea will be on-site giving away samples along with their famous gigantic blow-up chair allowing event guests a fun photo opportunity. Also providing entertainment is the Dueling Pianos by the Philly Keys taking requests and they will keep the fun going into the night. The event is also being sponsored by the Ludlam Bay Oyster Company and there will be $40 per dozen oysters being served from 5 pm to 8 pm; For those who are not fans of oysters, the full dinner menu from The Ludlam will be available during the fundraiser.

I spoke with Amy Senn-Glancey, CMO of Shorebreak Resorts (parent company of The Ludlam Bar and Grill), and she told me about the history of this fundraiser:

"Last year the local South Jersey Walk to End Alzheimer's team came to us and asked about having an event to build awareness for the walk. The event used to be in Atlantic City but was moved in 2022 to Ocean City. Last year was the first year to host the event and I came up with 'Give A Shuck to End Alzheimer's and we raised over $5,000. All proceeds from the sale of the oysters and specialty purple cocktails go to the Alzheimer's Association. This year I partnered with Moira Kelly-Smith again; She is a local realtor for Compass Laricks Real Estate (in Sea Isle City) and she has long ties to the Alzheimer's community. Another friend, Dustin Larricks contributes his Ludlam Bay Oysters farmed right here in Ludlam Bay (in Sea Isle City)."

The next Walk to End Alzheimer's in South Jersey will be Saturday, October 21st in Ocean City, New Jersey; For more information about the Alzheimer's Association, visit their website here.

There is a minimum door donation of $5 for entry to the fundraiser; For more information about The Ludlam Bar and Grill in Sea Isle City, you can visit their website here.