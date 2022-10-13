Former Eagles running back Corey Clement, a Glassboro high school alum and member of the 2017 Super Bowl team, has landed in Arizona on the Cardinals practice squad.

The 27-year-old last played for the Eagles in 2020 and has been with New York, Dallas, Baltimore, and now Arizona.

Clement, an undrafted free agent, was a key member of the Eagles Super Bowl team as a rookie. He rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns, adding 10 receptions for 123 yards and two scores.

Get our free mobile app

His biggest play came in the Super Bowl, where he tallied 100 receiving yards on 4 receptions and a touchdown. He also took the snap on the famous Philly Special play in the Eagle's 41–33 Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

In 63 career NFL games, Clement has 795 yards and seven touchdowns, catching 43 balls for 369 yards and three scores.

The Glassboro high alum went to Wisconsin after rushing for 6,245 yards and scoring 90 total touchdowns for the Bulldogs.