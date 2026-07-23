It was as if it was a real-life episode of Superman.

In Glassboro on Monday, a car crashed into a pole and caught fire.

Out of seemingly nowhere, a man appeared and pulled the driver from the car to safety - but then, the Good Samaritan disappeared.

"We didn't even have a chance to thank him!"

READ MORE: A Bunch of Mrs. Ropers Are Coming to North Wildwood

READ MORE: Locations of Data Centers in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Alex Shute on Unsplash Photo by Alex Shute on Unsplash

Good Samaritan Pulls Man From Burning Car in Glassboro, New Jersey

Glassboro Police have posted a plea on Facebook: They're looking for the man who mysteriously pulled a man from a burning car, but didn't stick around for a "Thank you!"

It happened Monday on South Main Street. A car crashed into a pole, and the car caught fire. The hero helped pull the driver to safety.

"He was almost like an apparition, one moment he was there and the next he was gone"

Glassboro Police are hoping to find the man, thank him, and give him a bit of recognition for his heroic act. "If this person is you and you prefer to stay anonymous, then we say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts; thank you for putting others above yourself, thank you for helping someone else's family member, thank you for being a good human. The world could use more of you in it."

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

Not The Usual Thing That Happens Today

If you were in an accident and needed help, you would hope that someone would be there for you.

Sadly, that's not always the case. This from Glassboro Police:

"The norm now is people grabbing their phone to hit "record" instead of calling or jumping in to help another so they can be the first to post and get 'likes' and 'views.'"

Whoever the hero is: THANK YOU!

SOURCE: Glassboro Police Department

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet