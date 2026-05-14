I feel like I’ve earned the right to be emotional about this one because I attended Rowan University while Rowan Boulevard was becoming what it is today. Back then, watching Glassboro transform into a true college town was so exciting.

One of the biggest parts of student life during that era was Barnes & Noble on Rowan Boulevard.

Barnes & Noble Was More Than A Bookstore At Rowan

For so many of us, it wasn’t just a place to grab at Rowan textbooks. It was where you’d get a coffee, maybe a snack from the café, find a seat upstairs, and lock in for hours trying to survive the semester.

As someone with ADHD, I can honestly say having a place like that mattered more than people probably realize. It gave me somewhere to focus, decompress, and feel productive during some really chaotic college years.

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Rowan Boulevard Is Losing A Major Piece Of Student Life

Now, according to NJ.com, Barnes & Noble on Rowan Boulevard in Glassboro is shutting down and will be replaced by Rally House, a sports apparel and merchandise store.

The change definitely feels like the end of an era for a lot of Rowan alumni who remember when the bookstore was one of the anchors of the entire Boulevard development.

How Rowan Students Will Get Textbooks Now

Students will still be able to get course materials, they’ll just do it differently. Nj.com ports that ecampus.com will now handle all textbook purchases and rentals beginning this summer, including both print and digital materials.

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Still, it’s hard not to feel nostalgic seeing such a core part of the Rowan experience disappear.

These 10 New Jersey Colleges Were Ranked Best In The Country So what are the ten New Jersey Colleges and Universities that made the list of best in the country according to US News' 2022 list? Gallery Credit: Buehler