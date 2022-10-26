Former Mainland Basketball Star Among Top Transfers

With the college basketball season right around the corner, one former local standout is being recognized as an impact player.

Former Mainland Mustangs star, Osun Osunniyi was among the over 1,700 players who entered the transfer portal and was listed by CBS Sports as one of the Top 25 transfers this year, coming in at No. 22.

Osunniyi left St. Bonaventure and will now play at Iowa State in the Big 12 conference, which is a step up from the Atlantic 10, where the Bonnie's reside.

Osunniyi amassed 304 blocks during 111 games over four seasons at St. Bonaventure and is the two-time reigning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. His addition is huge for an Iowa State team undergoing another significant roster overhaul after an improbable Sweet 16 run in coach T.J. Otzelberger's first season. Osunniyi's offensive repertoire is limited, but he is reliable in the paint and could be an upgrade in the post for the Cylcones on both ends.

He averaged 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and shot 61.3 percent from the floor in nearly 31 minutes per game during his senior season at St. Bonaventure to land on the list.

He did enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft but maintained his collegiate eligibility while exploring that process. He pulled his name from the draft considerations, instead making the move to playing for the Cyclones.

At Mainland, he averaged 14.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, leading the Mustangs to a 22-6 mark and the regional semifinals as a senior.