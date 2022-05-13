Former Mainland basketball star Osun Osunniyi has decided to remain in college, but will be taking his talents to Ames, Iowa.

Osunniyi entered the NBA Draft process, but has decided to return to college, however, he will be leaving St. Bonaventure to play at Iowa State with the Cyclones, who compete in one of the top college basketball leagues in the county, the Big 12.

The 6-foot-10 center from Somers Point, who is the two time Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior and is the school's all-time leader in blocked shots

The junior announced he is transferring to Iowa State in an social media post Friday afternoon.

Osunniyi leaves St. Bonaventure after helping the team reach the semifinals of the NIT last month, where the Bonnies lost to Xavier at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Osunniyi previously shared a previous social media post in which he thanked St. Bonaventure for his time at the school while announcing he was entering the NBA Draft process.

“I'm looking forward to the opportunities ahead,” Osunniyi said while making his announcement on social media.

The Mainland alum was one of the biggest contributors for St. Bonaventure, in 2021-22, averaging 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game this season.