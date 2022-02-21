Mainland Regional high school alum and current St. Bonaventure star, Osun Osunniyi, scored his 1,000 career point on Saturday night, becoming just the sixth player in program history to score 1,000 points and grab over 800 rebounds.

Sunni had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bonnies win their fifth straight game.

Osunniyi has had a tremendous career at St. Bonaventure, since graduating from Mainland in 2017 where he averaged 14.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game as a senior.

As a junior at St. Bonaventure, he was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Atlantic 10 Championship Most Outstanding Player and Atlantic 10 Second Team All-Conference after scoring 10.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in over 34 minutes per game.

He is one of the program's top shot blockers of all-time, with 280 blocks, just nine behind program leader Andrew Nicholson.

He is an athletic big man with tremendous shot-blocking and rim protection ability, making him a candidate to be drafted in this year's NBA Draft. He projects to be a second-round pick.

Osunniyi, who grew up in Pleasantville, is the 47th member of the program to reach the 1,000 point milestone.