Former NJ Sen. & Newark Mayor ‘Confused Not Drunk’ In Car Crash

Former New Jersey Senator and Newark Mayor Sharpe James has been determined to have been confused, but, not drunk in a crash in which he was driving backward, according to Brian A. O’Hara, Newark Public Safety Director.

During this traffic crash, O’Hara has confirmed that along the way, James hit a pedestrian, another driver, and a bus stop. The video appears to back up this series of events.

James was in the wrong lane and driving in reverse.

O’Hara has confirmed that James, who is 83-years-old, was not drinking alcohol at the time of the crash, which took place near 16th Avenue and Camden Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

James and the two other injured parties were taken to University Hospital. Each is reported to be in stable condition.

"Although James appeared confused, it has been determined that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics," O'Hara said. "This incident remains under investigation."

Get our free mobile app

During his electoral career, James was a powerful New Jersey State Senator, D-29 and he served five terms (20 years) as Mayor of Newark.

At this time there is no confirmation of what charges, if any, James may face.

SOURCE : Brian A. O’Hara, Newark Public Safety Director.

South Jersey Police Who Tragically Died in the Line of Duty This is a tribute to South Jersey police officers who tragically have died in the line of duty.