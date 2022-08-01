A 71-year-old man from Marlton has been charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says Arnold DiBlasi, who is the former youth group director at Holy Eucharist Parish in Cherry Hill, is facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three first-degree and one second-degree.

DiBlasi was taken into custody last week following the execution of a search warrant.

Authorities say a preliminary review of DiBlasi’s cell phone revealed the presence of child sexual abuse material.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation began in May after the [Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's] High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding DiBlasi’s online activities from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation revealed that DiBlasi, utilizing an online chat room, distributed more than 11,000 files of child sexual abuse material to 30 people.

DiBlisi He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and released following a detention hearing in superior court. The case will now be referred to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children