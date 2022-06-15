When I was growing up in New Jersey, there were a series of tourism commercials on TV featuring then-governor Tom Kean that featured the phrase, "New Jersey and You, perfect together."

We can use that same phrase and substitute "you" with diners.

Perfect together.

New Jersey is known for its wide variety of diners. Most diners are open 24 hours a day, and you can stop in and grab a bite, most of the time the food will leave you coming back for more.

We have a ton of great diners in South Jersey, many of which I am sure you have visited and you likely have your favorite.

Get our free mobile app

Over at NJ.com, they revealed his rankings of New Jersey's 37 greatest diners, with four local spots cracking the list.

Let's start out in the blueberry capital of the world, Hammonton, where the Silver Coin Diner comes in at No. 37 on the list.

The diner dates to the 1940s; it was re-named the Silver Coin in 1984, and renovated. My favorite dish: the crab Benedict. If I could start every morning like this, I’d be in good shape.

The Silver Coin has been a staple in Hammonton at 20 S White Horse Pike since the 1940s. It is described as a place that serves a hearty breakfast and other diner staples.

Coming in at No. 32 on the list is Margie's Diner at 1974 US-9, in the Clermont section of Dennis Township. No website, no Facebook page, just good diner food.

Marge’s, cute and cozy in the Clermont section of town, is an under-the-radar hangout. I thought they always closed in winter because I never saw any cars outside off-season until a recent visit, when an employee told me they’re open every day except Christmas.

Next up on the list at No. 25 overall is The 50's Diner in Tuckahoe. On your way to Sea Isle, make sure to make a stop at the 50's diner and take a trip back in time with some great homemade pancakes and tremendous burgers.

The former Tuckahoe Family Diner, the 50s Diner is a cute little diner on a country road, about halfway between Sea Isle City and Mays Landing. The 1945 Silk City diner exudes character and charm; you just want to sit in the booth all day and ignore the outside world.

At No. 19 on your way to Ocean City in Somers Point is the Point Diner. Many people on the Mainland have spent many nights having a great meal at this Somers Point staple.

The Point Diner, open 50-plus years, is a shore landmark, located just before the bridge leading to Ocean City. Creamed chipped beef (not easy to find), crab cake sandwiches, burgers, salads, chicken parm, steaks and homemade cheesecake are among the menu options.

Those four made the list of the best 37 in the state, but what are your favorites?

Some that didn't make the list that I enjoy include the Shore Diner in EHT, the Court House Diner, Marvis Diner down in Wildwood, the Golden Palace Diner in Vineland, and the Golden Pigeon Diner in Bridgeton.

Hope to see you at a local South Jersey diner in the near future!