There isn't a much better food item than seafood in the summer at the Jersey Shore.

However, one seafood item that often gets overlooked is the lobster roll.

The lobster roll is usually more synonymous with the New England region, but there are a few places in South Jersey that make a mean lobster roll.

Over at NJ Digest, they came up with the 17 best lobster rolls in New Jersey with a couple from our area making the "must-try" list.

One spot on the list was the Cape May Fish Market, which has been described as having an expansive menu, featuring a "crave-worthy" lobster roll.

Cape May Fish Market sautés large chunks of fresh lobster meat in butter and serves it up on a toasted roll. This barebones sandwich allows for the quality of the seafood to shine in all of its glory. This is a must-try for fans of lobster when passing through New Jersey’s southernmost town.

The Cape May Fish Market is located along the Washington Street Mall at 408 Washington Street.

Another place that made the list, has multiple locations, including one in Brigantine; The Mystic Lobster Roll Company at 4204 Harbor Beach Blvd.

Lobster rolls three ways? That’s what you’ll find a Mystic Lobster Roll Company. This NJ eatery has multiple outposts across North, South and Central Jersey—making it all too easy to satisfy that seafood craving. Whether you want it Maine, Connecticut or New England-style, you can count on biting into a third-pound of lobster meat per sandwich.

They have a variety of styles, like The LBI, The New England or The Surf and Turf roll. There is the Maine roll and the Brigantine tool, and plenty of others that you can try on your trip to Brigantine.

The Mystic Lobster Roll Company has nine New Jersey locations.

Next up on your travels is Quincy's Lobster Rolls, which have seven New Jersey locations, including six in Cape May County. There are two locations in Cape May and one each in Wildwood, Sea Isle, Avalon and Ocean City.

Their classic-style roll includes the tail, knuckle, and claw meat on a toasted hot dog roll. It’s a mash-up of sorts with mayo, lemon butter, Old Bay and chives to top it off. The menu also includes several other rolls, including crab and shrimp salad.

Since the summer of 2015, Quincy's has been serving the "taste of Maine” to the Jersey Shore.

Over in Atlantic City is a place that many locals know for their unique pizza and subs on the menu, but Tony Baloney's also make a mean lobster roll.

Catch the Lobsta Trap all summer long at Tony Boloney’s. This behemoth, over-the-top sandwich is unlike any other lobster roll on this list. We’re talking steamed lobster meat, garlic aioli, “bayou” butter, fresh and smoked mutz, all finished with celery salt. Purists might want to look the other way.

Tony Baloney's has a Atlantic City location at 300 Oriental Ave in the inlet area and just opened a brand new location in Margate at 9702 Ventnor Ave, formally South End Pizza.

Those are the four that NJ Digest picked, do you have a favorite Lobster roll down the shore?