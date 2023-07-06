Free Movies on the Cape May, NJ Beach on Thursdays this Summer

Back on Thursday Nights this summer in Cape May are Free Movies at the Beach featuring nine movies being shown in July and August at the Gurney Street Beach which is next to the Cape May Convention Hall.

Starting July 6th, family-friendly movies are back on the beach in Cape May where you are invited to bring your favorite beach chair or blanket for these nighttime shows. Since this is a free event thanks to the City of Cape May and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, no beach tags are needed to come out and enjoy these movies behind the Cape May Convention Hall. Here is the lineup for the 2023 Cape May Free Movies on the Beach:

July 6th - Top Gun: Maverick

July 13th - Moana

July 20th - The Mighty Ducks

July 27th - Elf

August 3rd - Lilo and Stitch

August 10th - JAWS

August 17th - Jumanji

August 24th – Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl

August 31st – Honey I Shrunk The Kids

If there is a potential movie cancellation due to inclement weather, all updates will be posted on The City of Cape May Instragam Account here. If you plan to attend any of these Free Movies on the Beach, it is recommended by the City of Cape May to arrive early and all movies start around Dusk each Thursday night.