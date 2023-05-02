Rev up your appetites! There’s a food truck festival taking place in Freehold, NJ
🍽 United for Impact Food Truck Festival taking place in Freehold Township
🍽 The event will raise funds for United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties
🍽 There will be food trucks, beer vendors and live music from local bands
There's something delicious about food truck food once that smell picks up in the breeze, you want to follow it and try out what's cooking on the grill.
United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties is hosting a fundraiser event alongside DowntownFreehold.com called 'United for Impact Food Truck Festival' and it's taking place on West Main Street in Freehold Township.
The event, originally scheduled for April 30, was postponed due to the rain this past weekend and will now be held on Sunday June 25 from 12:00 to 6:00 pm.
You get to go out and support a great cause in UWMOC and enjoy 10 food trucks, 20 vendors, beer and live local music that day.
In addition to seeing the Eddie Testa Band (and many others) at the upcoming Point Beach Cares benefit concert in Point Pleasant Beach on May 13, you'll be able to see them again at the United for Impact Food Truck Festival on June 25.
The Break Plans and The Joe Baracata Band will also be among those performing at the upcoming event in Freehold.
There will also be a 50/50 cash raffle that day and there is a suggested donation of $5.00 per person at the event to help United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.