There's nothing better than a happy ending.

After two days of searching by first responders and volunteers, a missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, and has been reunited with his family.

The good news was shared by Egg Harbor Township Police shortly after 1:30 am on Sunday.

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EHT Police Say Joel Medina Found Safe

Egg Harbor Township Police made the announcement on Facebook this morning: "JOEL is ok and was just reunited with FAMILY!"

It was the happy end to an exhaustive search that included numerous police and rescue teams, K-9 units, volunteers, and even New Jersey State Police and United States Coast Guard Helicopters.

Residents in Egg Harbor Township could see and hear the helicopters searching the area near where Joel lives for hours Saturday night and early Sunday.

Again, Egg Harbor Township Police have confirmed that Joel has been found and has been reunited with family.

An Exhaustive Search in EHT Ends Happily

Police have not officially said how Joel was located, but several people on social media says it had to do with the helicopters' search.

Joel Media was reported missing Friday. He was said to have runaway from his home in the area of 4th Street and West Jersey Avenue. That's an area near the property formerly known as the Shore Mall.

Thanks to police, other officials, and to the volunteers for a great effort. A great effort that has a happy ending.

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