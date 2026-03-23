Service dogs can help provide companionship - but, they can do so much more.

They can even provide life-saving tasks that otherwise aren't possible.

They can even help save the life of a 6-Year-Old boy.

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Tuckerton, New Jersey Boy Has a Unique Health Challenge

Mary and Andrew Forst's 6-year-old son Chase is a typical little boy.

He likes to play, laugh, and joke with his family - especially his twin sister Kalleigh.

Looking at his photos here, you can see that Chase can light up a room, and warm a heart or two.

Looking at Chase, you have no idea of the struggle he's going through. When he was 22 months old, Chase was diagnosed with Epilepsy. He has seizures, which cause him to become unresponsive.

If that wasn't difficult in itself, the seizures only occur when Chase is asleep.

It's necessary when the seizures happen that Chase gets immediate medication. But - and this is a big but - if he's sleeping, it's not easy to notice the seizures. They are unpredictable and can happen at any time. Not catching a seizure could have grave consequences.

According to Chase's mom, Chase sleeps with Mom and Dad, so they can monitor him. And, where Chase goes, his sister isn't far behind.

Obviously, with Chase and Kalleigh now 6-years-old, the "solution" isn't as easy anymore.

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A Service Dog Can Be Life Saving For Chase

Mary says one solution the family wants to do for Chase is get him a service dog. A well-trained service dog can alert the family when Chase is about to have a seizure. It can actually alert the family to the signs that are present before a seizure happens.

Can you imagine the positive change that a service dog could have, not only for Chase, but for the whole family?

The cost of a trained service dog is costly - between $40,000 and $60,000. The family is working with the organization 4 Paws For Ability to raise the needed funds. If the family can raise $20,000, 4 Paws will raise the rest.

So far, Chase's family has managed to raise over half of the needed $20,000, but there's still more to go to get Chase the life-saving dog he needs.

You can find out more and make a contribution here.

This is your chance to really make a difference in a young boy's life.

We wish Chase and his entire family well.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly