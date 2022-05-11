An anonymous New Jersey man has just brought new meaning to the phrase, "Make It Rain!"

This story will make you wish you were at Freehold Raceway Mall this past weekend, I'll tell ya that.

Let's get to the goods.

According to NJ.com, at about 1:20 PM on Mother's Day, a random shopper was spotted walking around Freehold Raceway Mall carrying a bag of cash in a Wawa reusable tote bag. (Have you heard of anything MORE New Jersey?)

No, this wasn't his purse. It was all part of an overly generous stunt.

The man then started to reach into his Wawa tote and throw handfuls of cold, hard cash over the railing of the 2nd floor of the mall.

Don't believe me? I have video evidence to prove it. I'll show you the clip in one second.

A random shopper who was present during the cash throwing spoke with NJ.com about what she witnessed.

Her name is Sarah Mostafa and no, she didn't run to collect the cash herself. (Pshhh, I would have!)

According to Sarah, the man was yelling "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!" as he continued with his cash giveaway.

“Some people thought it was confetti, and then they took a closer look, like, ‘Wait, that’s actually money,’” explained Mostafa. “Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,”

I think Sarah means he is our New Jersey-themed Santa Claus. What other Santa would use a Wawa reusable tote to hold the, "big sack of gifts."

"Ho, ho, how u doin'...."

That isn't even the craziest part of the story.

According to another fellow shopper, this is not the first time this guy - whose identity is still unknown -- has given away heaping loads of cash.

“Apparently he just likes to give away money,” said Mostafa according to NJ.com after recounting that another woman shopping told her that this man, “does this a few times a year on holidays.”

He does this regularly?! No way.

Okay, now for that video proof:



Wild, right?

Now I have so many questions!

Where does he get the money to afford this?

How does he pick his locations?

And most importantly, WHERE WILL HE BE NEXT!?

What a feel good story.

You know what else makes me feel good? SEAFOOD!

What? It's my favorite!

So let's check out some of the top suggestions:

