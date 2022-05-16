Fun Things to Do in Atlantic City if You Don’t Like to Gamble
Summer is almost here and as the crowds enter the Atlantic City area, many look to hit the tables and gamble, but there are plenty of things to do in the city that don't involve gambling.
The city has tons of great food and drink options, places to see, landmarks, beaches, the boardwalk, and more!
There are plenty of options and things to do in Atlantic City that don't involve gambling, so how about trying one of these things this summer!