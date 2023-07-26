Galloway Woman With 22 Cats in Condo Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Galloway Township woman has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and neglect after officers found 22 cats and one dog living in her Federal Court condominium.

The Galloway Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office carried out a search warrant at 76 Federal Court Saturday morning following an investigation. They found the animals "were all living inside the condo in inhumane and unsanitary conditions. The animals were deprived of clean water and food. Several animals were kept in cages inside the house."

Authorities have charged the homeowner, Lourdes Martinez, 48, with 46 counts of animal cruelty. She was taken to the Atlantic County Jail to await a hearing.

The animals were being treated by a veterinarian and will be held until the outcome of the case against Martinez.

Galloway Police emphasize that they care about the animals in the township. They ask anyone who is aware of animals being mistreated to reach out to the police.

This is at least the second time in the last few months that Galloway Police have made an animal cruelty arrest. Back in May, a Galloway Township woman was charged with 110 counts of animal cruelty.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police.

