While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well.

This one is especially sad.

The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news.

Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.

Barnes & Noble moved a store and closed another one.

How about Bed Bath & Beyond's continued closures and Harmon calling it quits altogether?

For me, the one that hurt the most was the legendary Langosta Lounge in Asbury Park closing its doors while new ownership takes over.

Opening a business is extremely difficult.

How many businesses fail within the first year?

It's one in five, according to Lending Tree.

With that statistic, it's hard to imagine one business thriving for 91 years.

Think about all of the economic ups and downs over that period of time, all of which are completely out of our control.

On a more positive note, think about all of the people you get to see through the decades.

We're talking about generations and generations of families.

The local business is a bit of a local landmark on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

You always know you're at The Shore when you see the big pink beach chair.

Gelco Furniture in Toms River is closing.

This is a bummer because I bought from Gelco all the time.

I could always go in and find pieces that you weren't able to find anywhere else.

They had traditional and out-of-the-ordinary items.

The staff has always been very friendly and helpful.

This news does have a silver lining. While Gelco is going out of business, many of the items that you've come to enjoy will still be available.

Seaside Furniture, which owns Gelco, is consolidating into Seaside Furniture's two locations in Toms River and Brick.

Looking for furniture? I'd head to Gelco now. There are great deals happening.

