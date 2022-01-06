Go Bow in the Snow

And with muzzleloader or shotgun in those select Deer Management Zones that are open for deer hunting.

To be sure, hunting when there is snow cover unveils a new experience vis-a-vis the dramatically increased visibility save for those impenetrable bull briar curtains. Whether in a ground blind or tree stand, or trying to slip quietly through the woodlands and/or along field/woodland edge, this is an exhilarating time to try and affix a tag to future venison dinners. More importantly, the snow cover reveals blood trails and this is particularly advantageous when hunting with archery equipment. The chances of recovery increase exponentially when there are crimson indicators to follow.

TSM, Tom P.

Last week’s blog about the winter bow deer season mentioned the capriciousness of Garden State's early winter weather patterns. Sure enough, a day in the low sixties was followed by a snowstorm that affected most of south Jersey below the Toms River demarcation. Depths ranged from three to 12-plus inches, and with moderating temperatures and rain, the blanket is lessening by the day. While light accumulations are forecast for Friday, these next few days represent prime-time snow hunt time.

We prefer the ground blind and will go to the tree should that prove more advantageous predicated on the area being hunted. If choosing to stalk, be mindful to stay on the wet bare ground if possible, as the current snow cover is in crunch mode. A warning of bipedal intrusion if there ever was one.

And don’t forget the cover scent!

Be aware of the Antler Point Restrictions (at least three points on one side of the rack) in DMZs 3, 9, 13, 27-29, 30, 31, 34-35, and 63.

