Coyote Hunting in Upper Township Abruptly Goes All Wrong

Coyotes are almost everywhere now.

They tend to be not only a nuisance, but a predator of farm animals, pets, and more.

Three hunters in Upper Township, New Jersey stopped for coyote hunting

If you want to hunt these predators, you can - but, you need to follow the rules and the law.

Three hunters were recently stopped because they were doing it wrong.

The New Jersey Conservation Officers Association reports that back in March, a game warden came across three people hunting on private property in Cape May County's Upper Township.

One of the hunters didn't have a proper permit, while another was using a rifle with a loaded 10-round magazine.

All three were hunting during the special Coyote Fox season without proper permits.

Furthermore, the hunters didn't have permission to be on the property.

Officers issued summonses for all three individuals.

The bottom line, if you want to hunt coyotes in New Jersey, do it the proper way.

Photo by Ben Mater on Unsplash Photo by Ben Mater on Unsplash loading...

SOURCE: The New Jersey Conservation Officers Association

