Exciting Updates About Huge, New Go Kart Racetrack Coming To New Jersey

New Jersey is about to make history. *Screech*

We've already told you about the massive entertainment complex being built in Edison. Among their attractions will be the new, humongous go-kart track that I personally cannot wait to experience.

By the way, did you know that this will be the largest go-kart racetrack in the entire world once completed? That is so badass.

We've got a few updates.

According to NJ.com, this track is expected to open in early December of this year. Supercharged Entertainment, the company behind the project, said they will start hiring people next month.

Oh, and the track's surface is done!

Here's a sneak peek at what it will look like once finished:

And can you believe it? The track is over half a mile long and will actually have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

I think that might be faster than some parents hoped but at least there is a speed limit.

Sorry kids but you do have to be at least 15 years old to get behind the wheel at this go-kart track. Safety first!

Once you are done racing, there will be lots to do.

According to NJ.com, the, "complex will have 19 axe-throwing lanes, an arcade with 140 games, immersive virtual reality area, bumper cars, a Drop-and-Twist tower ride, a restaurant and two bars."

I'll race you and then race you to happy hour!

Supercharged Entertainment already owns and operates massive go-kart arenas in Massachusetts and Connecticut so I'd like to think they know what they are doing.

Could this be the attraction that puts New Jersey on the map -- and in a good way? Guess we'll have to wait and see....

