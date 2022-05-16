Got Junk? American Pickers Coming to Jersey

They're coming back!

The TV show American Pickers is returning to New Jersey.

The show, a hit documentary series on the History Channel will be filming episodes in New Jersey in August, and they're looking for places to visit.

The show features skilled antique pickers who canvas America looking for hidden valuables in unique and fascinating collections. The show introduces viewers to interesting characters and shares the interesting stories of the collections as they go from downtowns to back-roads to everything in between.

The ultimate goal, of course, is to find valuables that they've never seen before.

If you have an interesting antique collection that you think the Pickers should check out, you should contact the producers of the show about the stars paying your New Jersey haven a visit in August.

The best thing to do is send your name, your phone number, and the location of the collection to americanpickers@cineflex.com. You should send photos too! You can also call (646) 493-2184. You can also check out their page on Facebook here.

SOURCE: cineflix USA

