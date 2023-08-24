If you’re anything like me, you are totally ready for summer to be OVER. Summer is fun for a while, but I have to admit, I am just so ready for pumpkin-spiced everything!

Fall is one of the best times of year in my opinion because there’s so much to do to get yourself in the spirit of Fall and Halloween while enjoying the crisp fall weather. There really is nothing like it.

If you’re a Halloween fan like I am, you’re going to want to check out this movie series event that Charlann Farms is putting on this spooky season! “With Halloween just around the corner, join us for a truly frightful night of fun and adrenaline.” they wrote on their Facebook.

Charlann Farrms announced they’ll be hosting a Halloween drive-in movie experience all October long and it will feature some of the most classic and fan-favorite Halloween movies. 18 out of the 31 nights of Halloween, you can pack your car and head down to the farm and enjoy some of the most classic horror/Halloween movies of all time.

The first movie kicks off on October 5th and the very last will be on Halloween night. From The Conjuring to The Nightmare Before Christmas, there is such a wide variety of movies to check out this spooky season.

It adds at the very bottom that there will be Live actors, music and more so this sounds like one of the coolest drive-in theaters around this Halloween season!

Tickets went on sale on August 20th, so if you’re interested in checking out one of these movie nights make sure to get your tickets ASAP! Charlann Farms is located at 586 Stoney Hill Road in Yardley, PA! You can find them online at their website, here!

