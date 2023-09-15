Have You Tried One of These 5 Top Rated NJ Restaurants at the Jersey Shore

Bring on the best restaurants for fall.

It is almost fall here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront, especially.

Get our free mobile app

Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from.

gbh007, getty images gbh007, getty images loading...

In a recent article, these five restaurants are extraordinary here in the Garden State.

New York is so very close to us and of course they have delicious and some of the best restaurants on the planet, but New Jersey is up there when it comes to the best restaurants.

Zagat is a website that rates restaurants in the US. Zagat reviews are so good for restaurants and so accurate and highly respected. Zagat recently reviewed some of the best restaurants in New Jersey. These are the top-rated restaurants in New Jersey.

We have beautiful and delicious restaurants right here at the Jersey Shore. The outside dining options are amazing. Right along the water for happy hour or dinner, is just awesome.

Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com, these are the most highly rated restaurants in the Garden State with some of the best places to eat in NJ from Zagat's top-rated restaurants.

Some of these top five restaurants are in Ocean and Monmouth County and I'm so happy to see this. There are many delicious restaurants that made the list. Click here for the list.

The 5 most highly rated restaurants in New Jersey:

* YUMI - Seabright, NJ

* Nicholas Barrel & Boost - Red Bank, NJ

* Black-Eyed Susan - Harvey Cedars, NJ

* 410 Bank Street - Cape May, NJ

* Old Homestead Steakhouse - Atlantic City, NJ

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman