Here’s The Question New Jersey Residents Ask Google Most Often

You don't know how to do something. You have a random question. You get a hankering for a new dish for dinner you've never attempted before. What's the first thing you do? Of course, you're going to ask Google, right?

I don't know how people lived before the internet. Truthfully, I don't. I've Googled the answer to almost every situation I've encountered in life that I didn't know how to solve. I've Googled or I've called my mom.

I don't just use Google to help me sort out my life. I won't lie to you, I've definitely Googled some pretty stupid questions in my day. Just for funzies, of course. Still, now that I look back on the dumb stuff I used to ask back in the day, I can't help but cringe a little bit.

All of New Jersey should cringe when you learn what question is the most Googled by people here in the Garden State. It's nothing deep or profound, I can guarantee you that.

A recent survey determined which question was most Googled by every state in the U.S. I have to say, after seeing Jersey's result, I was both disappointed and amused all at the same time.

Arkansas asked "Do animals have souls?" I thought that was sweet. Ohio asked Google "what is the meaning of life?" Real philosophers over there in Ohio, huh? West Virginia showed virtue when asking Google "why is there evil in the world?"

You know what the smarta**es in Jersey asked Google? "What came first, the chicken or the egg?" Yep, you can't make this up. THAT is the most Googled question here in the Garden State.

Am I embarrassed? Absolutely. Did I crack up? Sure did.

Source: DigitalThirdCoast.com

