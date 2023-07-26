Here&#8217;s The Secret Galloway Location of the Big Boy Statue

Here’s The Secret Galloway Location of the Big Boy Statue

JK

Wait. That's Big Boy. The old restaurant icon. What's he doing here?

The original Big Boy mascot has been around since it was developed in 1955. According to Wikipedia, The "chubby boy" was developed to help represent the Big Boy restaurants that began in the 1930s.

Big Boy restaurants are still around. The franchise does have a website, although we can't seem to find an accurate count of how many locations still exist.

The curious thing about our Big Boy is how he's dressed. Every Big Boy photo we've been able to find shows Big Boy in a red checkered uniform:

Google Maps
loading...

"Our Big Boy" is dressed in blue overalls with a tan shirt. So, is he from the original Big Boy chain, or not? He is holding a hamburger!

So have you figured out where this Big Boy is located in Galloway Township?

Get our free mobile app

You'll find him at The Wash at Galloway!

JK
loading...

If you pull into the car wash, you'll see Big Boy watching you (I guess to make sure you pay). The Wash at Galloway is located on the White Horse Pike. (Free plug: they really do a great job in cleaning cars.)

So where did this Big Boy come from? (Did he come from the same place as Cotton-Eyed Joe???)

The business's website doesn't offer any clue about the origins of their Big Boy.

So, we have questions! Where did Big Boy come from? How long has he been overseeing the cleaning of cars? How old is that hamburger?

If you know the answers, please let us know. (They say curiosity killed the cat....)

How Many of These Iconic Mall Food Court Restaurants Do You Remember?

From retro favorites to the icons that are still serving customers today, take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of the most iconic mall food court restaurants of the '80s and '90s.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history

Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]
Filed Under: Big Boy, Galloway Township, statue
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3