Here’s where to get the best fudge in NJ on National Fudge Day

I don’t know about you but when I think of fudge, my mind immediately heads to the shore. It’s like saltwater taffy, when you’re on the boardwalk, it’s a must-buy.

National Fudge Day is on June 16 so naturally you need to head out to get some for a guilt-free cheat snack.

For whatever reason, any time I even hear the word fudge, I think of “A Christmas Story” movie.

Did you know that fudge was made by accident? Apparently, a confectioner tried to make caramel, messed up the recipe, and ended up making fudge instead.

The great thing about how diverse New Jersey is is that you don’t need to drive down to the shore (on a Friday of all days) to get your fudge fix.

There are plenty of fudge shops, candy stores, bakeries, etc., around the state that sell homemade fudge.

Make sure to stop by one of these on June 16 or any day you’re craving some fudge:

The Fudge Shoppe in Flemington

Lucille’s Own Make Candies in Manahawkin and LBI

Van Holten’s Chocolate in Brick and Seaside

The Original Fudge Kitchen in Cape May, Wildwood, Stone Harbor & Ocean City

Laura’s Fudge Shop in Wildwood

Meyer’s House of Sweets in Wyckoff

