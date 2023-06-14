New daily parking rates to take effect at Newark Airport

🚗 Summer peak period parking rates at the area airports take effect June 15

🚗 PANYNJ advises travelers to pre-book a parking spot to save money

🚗 Drive-up cars will be charged more and no parking spot is guaranteed

NEWARK — If you’re planning to drive and park your car at Newark Liberty International Airport this summer, make sure you reserve a spot ahead of time or risk paying some big bucks.

With a major rise in travelers flying during the summer season, demand for airport parking has increased significantly, putting pressure on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s (PANNYNJ) onsite airport parking facilities, according to a press release from the PANNYNJ sent on June 12.

What does that mean?

Starting June 15, daily parking rates are going up at Newark Airport, as well as at John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports for travelers who use the airports' onsite parking lots.

The Port Authority is urging air travelers to either use mass transit or to pre-book parking spaces.

According to the release, travelers who do not pre-book will be charged a summer peak period drive-up surcharge. The PANNYNJ is warning drivers they may also have trouble finding a free spot to park if they skip pre-booking.

To avoid paying a higher daily parking rate and guarantee a parking spot, travelers parking for longer than three hours are encouraged to pre-book parking at least 24 hours in advance at the three airports.

For example, at Newark Airport, if you pre-book a spot in the P6 Economy Lot, the new rate will be $25 per day, up four dollars from the current rate. However, if you don't pre-book a spot in that lot, it will cost you $35 per day as opposed to the current $29.

At JFK, a pre-booked daily parking spot in the Yellow Garage will cost $48, a six dollar increase but a drive-up car without a reservation in the same garage will cost $80 daily, up 10 bucks from the current rate.

A pre-registered parking space in Terminal A at LaGuardia will cost $39 per day, unchanged from the current rate. A drive-up with no reservation will cost $75 daily, up $20 from the current $55.

Hourly rates for the first three hours will remain unchanged for short-term “meet and greet” customers.

Here is how the breakdown looks:

attachment-NEWARK AIRPORT Source: The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey loading...

Rates will be reassessed after the summer peak travel period, according to the Port Authority.

Reservations for parking at Newark Liberty International Airport can be found here. For John F. Kennedy Airport, click here and for LaGuardia Airport here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom