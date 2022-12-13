Here’s Your Cat Country 107.3 Listener Atlantic City TidalWave Presale Info

Next summer's big country music party on Atlantic City Beach is going to be a big one!

The second year of the TidalWave Music Fest in happening August 11 - 13 and includes Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and Brooks and Dunn!

TidalWave Music Fest TidalWave Music Fest loading...

Other performers will be Cole Swindell, Jelly Roll, Dustin Lynch, Randy Houser, JoDee Messia, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 am at TidalWaveFest.com.

But wait, there's more!

Cat Country Listeners can take part in a special radio presale on the site Thursday beginning at 10 am. To purchase tickets, you'll need to use the presale password: CAT.

We hope you get your tickets!

(EDIT: Hey, everyone, it's Jahna from the Cat Country Morning Show, bursting in here with some fun news! Joe Kelly is away for the rest of the week, so I've got the keys to the ticket safe! You can winTidalWave passes EVERY HOUR on the Cat Country Morning Show Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday - from 6 am - 10 am. Before they go on sale! While Joe's away, the rest of the Cats Play! Just listen to Cat Country 107.3 for your chance to win!)

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Top 22 Country Songs of 2022, Ranked There are plenty of feel-good country jams on this list of the top country songs of 2022 , but the No. 1 song is one of the best love songs of the decade. These 22 songs are ranked by critical acclaim, radio and sales success, and importance to the genre.

Seven of the 22 artists made our Top Country Songs list from 2021 as well, but there are no repeats. If a song made a previous list or didn't spend most of its time on the charts in 2022, it's not eligible. So, before you ask where your favorite song is (i.e. Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't), be sure the miss isn't just a technicality.