Historic old NJ hidden gem town worth a day trip

Many of us have been to quaint towns on the river in New Jersey, of which there are a few. One that's tucked away in the corner of Hunterdon County and a corner of Garden State history is the sleepy, peaceful, picturesque village of Frenchtown. It was settled by Europeans by the 1750s and already had a ferry service across the Delaware River.

Unlike its big sister, Lambertville, neighbor to the south, Frenchtown is not packed with tourists, shops and restaurants.

It doesn't have a swanky town across the river like New Hope. Nope. Across the Delaware from Frenchtown is ... not much. The Pennsylvania township of Uhlerstown. Yeah, I never heard of it either. It's quieter and more wide open along the river.

Plenty of space for a quiet walk or picnic and plenty of opportunities for canoeing or kayaking on the canal or river. There are some great cafes and cute shops, but not nearly as touristy as its neighbors to the south.

It's the kind of place that's kind of frozen in time. The pace is slow and the buildings and architecture are definitely from a bygone era in New Jersey. It's not really on the way to any place in particular. That's what's kept this place sweet and clean and a step back in time. If you get a day where you want to take a long ride with a sweet destination at the end of the road, head to beautiful Frenchtown, New Jersey.

The bridge out of town and out of the state is much quieter than Lambertville.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Immediately you're struck by the historic old well-maintained buildings in town.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The historic Frenchtown Inn was built in 1838 and named the Railroad House. From 1889 to 1984, it was called the Warford House.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

As soon as you cross the bridge from Pa. you'll see the Bridge Cafe.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They offer light fare for breakfast and lunch.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Take a leisurely walk on the bridge over the Delaware River into Pennsylvania.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The walking path along the canal is a peaceful tranquil spot.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The beautifully kept grounds along the river are a great place to just chill.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The architecture of some of the older houses is postcard worthy.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The town has a little bit of a sly sense of humor.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

We had a delicious lunch at the Frenchtown Cafe.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

If there weren't any cars on the streets, you'd think you were back in the 1870's.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Like the donkey says "Frenchtown Wants You!"

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Look: A really nice community in a great South Jersey town

Check out this quaint little NJ town

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom