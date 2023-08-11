Meet 1993 Phillies Pitcher Tommy Greene in Sea Isle City, NJ

On Wednesday night, current Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen made history, tossing the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history.

One guy who has also tossed a no-no is Tommy Greene, a frequent guest of 97.3 ESPN's Locker Room Show with Billy Schweim on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Greene was a member of the very popular 1993 N.L. Champions and has remained close to the organization, as a former part of the broadcast team and tossed on May 23, 1991.

Now you have a chance to meet and watch a Phillies game with Greene down in Sea Isle. Greene will be at the Ocean Drive, 3915 Landis Ave on Wednesday, August 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Greene will be there signing autographs, and raffling jerseys with some Yuengling flights.

He had his best season with Phillies during the 1993 season, going 16–4 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts for the N.L. East champs.

At the time of this no-hitter in 1991, it was the ninth no-no in team history, blanking the Montreal Expos, striking out 10, and walking seven in the game.

