Famous Composer/Singer Born In & Wrote Song About New Jersey

In our continuing series, we write about another A-List celebrity who was born in New Jersey.

In fact, he is one of the most famous and accomplished composers and singers in American history.

This super star was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 13, 1941.

His remarkable career spans more than 60 years and he is an undeniable superstar, as both a duo act and solo performer.

Paul Simon is one of the most storied musician, singer, song writer and actor of the 20th Century.

And, he is also one half of the legendary duo of Simon and Garfunkel.

Their sound is magical … with iconic songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” "The Sound of Silence,” "Mrs. Robinson,” "America" and "The Boxer.”

In the song “America,” they sing about New Jersey in the 5th verse, when they say …

Kathy, I'm lost, I said, though I knew she was sleeping I'm empty and aching and I don't know why Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike They've all come to look for America All come to look for America All come to look for America

The song “America” was written by Simon and recorded by Simon and Garfunkel.

It was about Simon and his girlfriend Kathy’s road-trip across the heartland of America and Simon’s own introspection about what is the meaning of America?

In late May, 2023, Simon revealed that while recording his newest album, called “Seven Psalms,” that he has lost most of the hearing in his left ear.

The speculation has been that his hearing will ultimately return… But it has not as yet.

Simon and Garfunkel were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

SOURCES : Wikipedia and Genius.com

