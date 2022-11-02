You've seen the memes about what happens the day after Halloween, right? If not, let me be the first to show you.

There are people out there in the world that firmly stand in their belief that it is acceptable to dive right into the Christmas season as soon as November hits. I have to speak from experience and say that I can confirm that many of those people live in the good ole' Garden State. You see, there's a "go big or go home" attitude towards the holidays here in NJ that may have gotten a bit out of control. That depends on who you talk to, of course.

Plenty of people are excited to get the holidays started as soon as the clock strikes midnight after Halloween. Others would prefer to enjoy fall a little longer and not just blitz past Thanksgiving. Seeing as everything's always at a "10" here in the Garden State, I'm willing to be that whomever gave the green light for the winter holiday season to begin on November 1st definitely hails from this area.

Don't you think the beginning of November is a little too soon to put up the Christmas tree? To each his or her own, of course, but it just doesn't make sense why you'd want to rush time like that. Enjoy the seasons changing and the excitement leading up to the holiday season. Maybe I just have a warped sense of time. To me, it feels like August was last week.

Let's not take it too fast too soon this year, Jersey. Savor the seasons. That's all I'm saying. Then, if you're still itching to decorate for the holidays come mid-November, then go for it.

