Holy Spirit Retires Blake Morgan’s Jersey No. 4

No Holy Spirit Spartans boys' basketball player will ever wear the No. 4 again.

Blake Morgan, a 1999 graduate of the Absecon school, had this No. 4 retired on Monday night before his alma mater hosted Mainland.

attachment-20220131_203736 loading...

Morgan is the school's second all-time leading scorer, with 1,484, just 23 points behind leader Chris Ford. However, Morgan missed most of his senior season with a torn ACL, or he likely would have been the school's all-time leader in points.

Ford has 1,507 and went on to play at Villanova and in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and coached Boston, Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, and the Sixers

Morgan, who grew up in Brigantine, went on to play at a prep school and won a national championship at Williams college.

In the game, Holy Spirit won its fourth straight game, sweeping the season series with Mainland with a 57-45 win.

Jahmir Smith scored 17, Jayden Llanos and Jamil Wilkins each scored 11 for Holy Spirit, which improved to 9-5.

Tim Travagline scored 14 for Mainland, which fell to 8-8 on the season.