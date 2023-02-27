Ocean City high school alum, Tommy Finnegan, notched his first ever collegiate win for St. John's on Saturday at Tulane.

Finnegan, a 2022 Ocean City graduate picked up the win in relief, going 1.1 innings, picking up a strikeout.

Local Sports: Tommy Finnegan signs to pitch for St. John's

So far this season, the freshman is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched.

The four-year letterwinner at Ocean City made his debut last week against Old Dominan last Saturday, going there innings.

His senior season at Ocean City was a dominate one, notching a 0.88 ERA and 8 1 strikeouts for the Red Raiders, giving up just 27 hits in 55.6 innings pitched.

Finnegan joins a plethora of local Cape-Atlantic League alums playing at a high level in college this season.

Brigantine's Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit alum, was named the Big 10 freshman of the week for Rutgers. His teammate at Rutgers, EHT alum, Jordan Sweeney had four hits, three RBI and three doubles this weekend.