"Everything dies, baby, that's a fact

But maybe everything that dies someday comes back:." ~ "Atlantic City" by Bruce Springsteen.

Maybe The Boss was right!

Three places in Atlantic County that were sworn off as dead are making or have made epic comebacks.

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The Atlantic City Race Course in 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman The Atlantic City Race Course in 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman

The Resurrection of Three Atlantic County Locations

It's hard to drive past the Atlantic City Race Course and not think about "the old days" when the horses ran around the track, and excitement filled the air.

The last race in Mays Landing was back in 2014, when special week long events were held. Regularly scheduled racing ended long before that.

For more that 12 years, the race course has sat empty with disrepair running rampant.

Now, though, change is coming to the race track property.

It's not here yet, but it's coming. An Amazon warehouse will be built of part of the massive property, giving it a second life. (Note to haters: It's not a data center!)

JK JK

Mays Landing Has Already Seen One Rebirth

A few years ago, the Mays Landing Country Club closed. The once vibrant course - and clubhouse - shut down, and the place began to look scary.

Now, though, the property has been resurrected, and reborn - with a reimagined golf course (12 holes - a very unique concept), and a respected restaurant name on the building - LaScala's. (Learn more about Mays XII Golf here.) I've already played golf and ate there - I'll definitely be a regular.

Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

A Big Comeback in Atlantic City

Remember when the Revel Casino first opened in Atlantic City? The year was 2012.

Sadly, just two years later, it shut down.

What a kick in the teeth for Atlantic City!

Thankfully, new people swooped in, and in 2018 Ocean Casino Resort re-opened the building.

Today, Ocean is one of the most successful casinos in the city. A shout out to the Ilitch family, who just assumed total controlling interest in Ocean.

Yes, comebacks are possible - even in Atlantic City and Mays Landing!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly