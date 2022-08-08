Absolutely Stunning Home For Sale on West Point Island in Lavallette, NJ

I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach.

It was probably ten or eleven years ago with my then girlfriends family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town.

I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The Claw, walking through the Ben Franklin, going for walks along not only the boardwalk but also Bay Boulevard.

Watching the Pickle Ball players on the weekends is always fun too.

There are so many small mom and pop shops that just spring up on you, that you can do something different every day.

I also remember the first time we walked over the bridge to West Point Island.

I was shocked at how gorgeous the homes were.

Whether they were multi story mansions overlooking the bay, modest single family homes, or even just some empty plots of land for sale, I just thought you'd have to be so lucky to live there.

Now, I'm always scrolling through Zillow, Trulia, and Realtor, because it's more entertaining than social media in my opinion, and imagine my surprise when I saw a home on West Point Island that was not only for sale, but was in a great location.

The home is located on 169 Pershing Boulevard, and believe me when I say it's set at a fairly reasonable asking price.

Remember, West Point Island is where Joe Pesci used to own his Lavallette mansion.

For only 2.95 million dollars, you can live bayfront in a beautiful, open floor plan home.

This house has views that are worth well over a million bucks, plus the kitchen is to die for.

The home includes a 6 person hot tub, as well as a dock to park your boat at.

Plus, with monthly payments of less than 15 thousand dollars a month, it's pretty affordable for a home on West Point Island.