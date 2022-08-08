Atlantic City TidalWave Music Fest: What You Need to Know

The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 12-14. It's a country music extravaganza with dozens of national recording artists playing the three-day event.
Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Other acts include Riley Green, Hardy, Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina, Tracy Lawrence, Mitchel Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, and more!
Music will start at around 2 pm each day and finish near 11 pm. Gates open each day at about 11 am. Tickets are required to enter the festival grounds - the Atlantic City Beach from Arkansas Avenue down past Kentucky Avenue.
Tickets are still available for the three-day event. Single-day tickets are not being sold.
You will probably be able to hear the festival from the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Seeing anything from the Boardwalk other than parts of the jumbo screens will not be possible. Docking of boats off the beach will not be allowed.
We've learned that most artists are NOT doing meet and greet sessions, primarily because of continuing COVID-19 concerns.
Rock the Ocean is a huge partner with the festival. Rock the Ocean's mission is "to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and to support scientific research, education, and ocean conservation initiatives." Find out more about Rock the Ocean here.
Will your favorite radio station be there? YES! Cat Country 107.3 will be set up outside the festival grounds on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in front of Bally's. Stop by before you enter the festival grounds to say "Hello!" PLUS - We'll have a chance for you to win 4 tickets to NEXT SUMMER'S TIDALWAVE MUSIC FEST!
A list of dos and don'ts, a festival map, a schedule of performers and more can be found here.
We'll see you this weekend!
