Horrific Violence: Man Shot Over 70 Times in Philadelphia, PA, Dies
Just how bad is crime in Philadelphia? One of the city's latest murder victims was reportedly shot over 70 times.
That's not a typo.
Over seventy times.
WTXF-TV reports police found 25-year-old Dhalsim Jackson-Mayes on the porch of a home on the 3400 block of 16th Street in the Tioga section of the city late Friday night.
Police say a motive is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.
As of late Sunday night, Philadelphia Police reported 84 homicide victims since the beginning of the year. The city ended 2022 with 516 murders.
Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...
These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023
2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202