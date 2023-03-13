Just how bad is crime in Philadelphia? One of the city's latest murder victims was reportedly shot over 70 times.

That's not a typo.

Over seventy times.

WTXF-TV reports police found 25-year-old Dhalsim Jackson-Mayes on the porch of a home on the 3400 block of 16th Street in the Tioga section of the city late Friday night.

3400 block of 16th Street in the Tioga section of Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps

Police say a motive is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.

As of late Sunday night, Philadelphia Police reported 84 homicide victims since the beginning of the year. The city ended 2022 with 516 murders.

