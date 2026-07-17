UPDATE: Bridgeton Police say the parents of the boy has been located: " The parents were located for the child. We thank everyone for their assistance."

This is odd.

That was probably the reaction by police in Bridgeton when they discovered a young child wandering around down in the early morning hours.

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Bridgeton Police Department - Canva Bridgeton, NJ, Police Department

Bridgeton Police Find 7-Year-Old Wandering Downtown Area

Police in Bridgeton say they located a 7-year-old child this morning - and he was wandering around the downtown area all alone.

Police say they're trying to figure out who the boy is - and who he belongs to.

If you can help police with answers, you're urged to reach out to Bridegton Police at 856-451-0033 and press 0.

SOURCE: Bridgeton Police Department

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