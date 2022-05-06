House Fire Strikes Same Egg Harbor Township, NJ Street

The 300 block of Superior Road in The Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey has experienced a second major house fire in the past three months.

The Vola Family experienced a complete loss of their home back on February 1, 2022. Here is a look at their home, which still remains standing in this condition now with all of the windows and doors boarded up for safety.

Today, Friday, May 6, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., a major house fire has struck again, just a few doors down on the opposite side of the street as The Vola Family.

This time, The Scholey Family has lost their home.

Superior Road is located in a beautiful development of homes called Fountain Lakes, in the Bargaintown Lake section of Egg Harbor Township.

The professionalism of The Egg Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department and Egg Harbor Township Police Department was on display and exceptional once again.

We know many of the neighbors on this street personally.

We’ll be reaching out to see if there’s anything that we can do to help them in their time of need.

Watching your home, while it’s on fire, is one of the most painful things you can ever experience in life.

You lose family heirlooms, photos, Christmas decorations and so much more.

The home appears to be a total loss. The Sibbert Family got out safely, but, their beloved family dog is missing and they’re absolutely devastated about this.

They are asking for everyone to please help find Rianna, also known as RiRi.

Here is this beauty, let’s help find her.

Here are additional photos from the 1:00 a.m. hour this morning.

Here are some daylight photos of The Scholey’s home. Fires like this usually do some level of damage to next door homes. This was no exception.

We will provide additional updates as warranted.