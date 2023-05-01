Want to explore historic homes of NJ? Town offers one-day tour

🏠 "The House Tours of Historic Flemington" returns next month after 7 years

🏠 Visit private homes and public buildings bursting with borough history

🏠 Tickets can be purchased in advance or day of the event

FLEMINGTON — It’s back after a seven-year hiatus!

The Flemington Historic Preservation Commission will host its “House Tours of Historic Flemington,” on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The private homes and public buildings selected for the tour provide visitors with a view of some of the eclectic architecture of a charming borough.

You’ll spend a few hours enjoying some of the largest representations of Victorian architecture outside of Cape May, as well as Georgian, Early 20th Century, and enchanting examples of Greek Revival, for which Flemington is well-known.

Flemington is bursting with so much rich history that over 65% of the borough’s buildings are listed on the National Record of Historic Places.

Make a day out of it. After visiting and learning how these iconic sites have contributed to the history of Flemington, be sure to visit the downtown area’s cluster of boutiques and restaurants, breweries, and distilleries.

Free parking can be found in lots throughout the borough and along the neighborhood streets. There will also be a free looping trolley passing each of the showcased properties.

Tickets are $25 in advance via a link and $30 the day of the event available at the Hunterdon Chamber of Commerce, 119 Main Street, Flemington.

Once you purchase your tickets online, be sure to pick up a guide booklet on June 3.

For more information, email here.

