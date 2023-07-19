How low can you go? Seriously cheap tickets to see Springsteen
If you want to see Bruce Springsteen on sacred Jersey soil, it’s understandable. A Jersey crowd brings the energy and Bruce has always fed off that. Remember the 15-night stand he and E Street did at the Meadowlands in 1999?
There’s always something special about a Jersey show. Yet I’ve heard it said from fellow Bruce fans that his Philadelphia shows give their own special vibe and are always great. The proximity makes sense.
He brings his world tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia August 16 and 18. And you can get tickets right now for a relative steal. Try under $100.
On secondary market sites like Vivid Seats, I was finding tickets as low as $84 plus fees. And not just one pair. A lot.
Part of what helps is this portion of the tour is happening in large stadiums which means more seats which means less cutthroat pricing. Just for the heck of it I clicked on general admission pit, right in front of the stage. I was expecting to still see those thousands of dollars prices we were seeing in the beginning of the tour but was pleasantly surprised to see tickets for under $500. Suddenly the sting of the dynamic pricing scheme hurt a little less.
Now those were for the August 16 show which is a Wednesday. The Friday night show on August 18 was a little more. I was seeing terrace deck 430 tickets for $118 at the time I’m writing this. So, if you want to see Bruce in the next to best place (New Jersey will always be best) don’t delay.
