There is not one New Jersey driver who doesn't think there are more cars on New Jersey's roads than any other place on the planet. While it may feel that way, the actual number of cars might surprise you.

It doesn't matter if your road of choice is the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, 195, or any of the other roads in New Jersey, we can all agree there are too many cars on the roads in our state.

But the number of registered cars in New Jersey is not the highest on the planet. As a matter of fact, it's not even top 10 in America.

According to the folks at Statista, there are about 2 and a half million registered cars on the roads in New Jersey, which is a lot for a little state like ours.

But that number doesn't even get us in America's top ten. The state with the most registered cars is California, they have over 14 million. That's about 5 times the number as New Jersey, but let's remember, California is a touch bigger than the Garden State.

New Jersey actually ranks as the state with the 13th most registered cars, but I bet if someone better than I am at math figures out how many cars we have per foot or something, we'd be right on the top of that list.

We know we have a lot of people, a lot of cars, and not a lot of space for either, so things seem way more crowded here than the statistics show.

