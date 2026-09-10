Okay, Wildwood’s “second season” is officially kicking off, and I am SO ready for it.

Once the summer tourist season winds down, locals and Wildwood die-hards know September and October are actually some of the best times to be here. The big fall weekends are back, and the first one is a pretty epic way to start.

The Wildwoods Air Show takes over the beaches September 12 and 13, and if you have never experienced it, this is your sign.

The Airshow Is FREE and Happens Both Days

First things first: general admission is completely free. You can watch from the Wildwoods beach or boardwalk, with the main show area over the ocean between Morey’s Mariner’s Pier and Adventure Pier. The flying program runs around noon to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with the same lineup scheduled each day.

And the lineup is no joke.

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team is headlining, along with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s F-16, a MiG-17, the Jersey Jerks and several other military and civilian performers.

Yes, There’s an Atlantic City Connection

Here’s a fun Jersey Shore fact: the company producing the Wildwoods Air Show previously produced the old Atlantic City Air Show, so there’s a connection that a lot of people probably don't realize.

My family and I will be there, and we seriously cannot wait.

If you can swing it, make a weekend out of it.

Two days means families have multiple chances to see the action, and honestly, Wildwood in September is hard to beat. All the performers for this year's Wildwoods Air Show can be found HERE.

Good Eats! The Restaurants Open Year-Round in the Wildwoods Here's a look at the restaurants and bars with food open all year-round in the Wildwoods. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis