I know summer is technically winding down, but can we stop pretending Wildwood just shuts down after Labor Day?

Because it absolutely does not.

September is basically Wildwood’s second season, and honestly, it might be one of my favorite times of year down there. The big summer crowds start thinning out, the weather is usually still gorgeous, and suddenly every weekend has something going on.

The Airshow Weekend Is Going To Be HUGE

September 12-13 kicks things off with the Wildwoods Airshow, and this is one I am personally very excited about. The show is FREE, takes place over the beaches and ocean, and features military and civilian performers, including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team.

But don't just come for the planes.

The Wildwoods Food & Music Festival is also happening September 12 at Byrne Plaza, with food, live music, vendors and FREE admission.

Basically, make a whole weekend out of it.

Then Wildwood Gets Very, Very Busy

September 18-20 brings the NJ State Firefighter’s Convention, Fire Expo & Parade, along with Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest and MudHen Oktoberfest.

And if you think that's the end of it, absolutely not.

September 25-27 is Irish Weekend in North Wildwood, while the Wildwood Kustom Hot Rod & Muscle Car Show and Monsters on the Beach monster truck races are also happening that weekend.

September Might Be My Favorite Wildwood Month

This is why I love the Wildwoods after summer.

You can come down for the Airshow. Come back for the firefighters.

Grab some Oktoberfest food. Then finish September with Irish Weekend.

Summer may be over, but Wildwood is definitely not done having fun. Check out the full lineup HERE.

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy